Why Nio Shares Are Down Again Today

What happened

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) haven't had a good week. Nio's American depositary shares have steadily declined over the past five trading days for a total of nearly 10%. That includes today's 4.4% drop, as of 12:20 p.m. ET.

So what

Investors are starting to feel the weight of a string of macroeconomic news out of China that could impact Nio and other EV makers there. Earlier this week, data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed a number of key economic indicators fell short of expectations. That led the People's Bank of China to lower interest rates by 10 basis points, in part to help spur consumer demand.

That comes just as manufacturers like Nio have been ramping production back up after COVID-19-related lockdowns stymied both production and demand for electric vehicles this past spring. Most recently, a drought in central China has led authorities to have manufacturers cut back on power consumption. While those restrictions are ongoing, and ultimate impacts aren't yet known, Nio and other EV makers may be affected by a drop in battery production due to the drop in hydroelectric power supply.

Now what

Nio has also recently formed an independent committee to investigate accusations by a short-seller that the company has been misrepresenting revenue related to its battery swap station subscription program. Management doesn't believe there is any impropriety in how that revenue is reported, but it remains an overhang for investors.

While there are many ongoing challenges, the company is still working to expand its market into Europe and eventually North America. But the latest spate of negative news has the momentum in Nio shares going down this week. For those that see long-term promise in the company, that could make for a good opportunity to add shares to an aggressive portion of a diversified portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Nio Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nio Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Howard Smith has positions in Nio Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.