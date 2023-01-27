Why Nio, Rivian, and Xpeng Stocks Accelerated Sharply on Friday

What happened

One of the hot rumors swirling around the stock market on Friday concerned a top U.S. electric vehicle (EV) stock, so many titles in the sector saw big lifts on the day. Nio (NYSE: NIO) and fellow Chinese next-generation car maker Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) both closed more than 4% higher against the S&P 500 index's 0.3% bump. Shares of American EV company Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), meanwhile, booked an over 8% gain.

Early Friday afternoon, market buzz grew about the possibility of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) buying out the minority portion of the Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) stake it does not already own. This followed speculation published in Betaville, a website that purports to track hot news about notable, publicly traded companies.

Currently, the PIF holds a stake of over 65% in Lucid, a maker of high-end luxury EVs.

Neither the PIF nor Lucid has yet publicly commented on the speculation.

Regardless, the scuttlebutt put a real charge into the stocks of other EV companies. The thinking apparently went that if the very well capitalized PIF is considering a full Lucid buyout, it might be eager to get its hands on other companies in the sector too.

And although industry bellwether Tesla, with its nearly $562 billion market cap, is probably out of reach, major stakes in the smaller players are relatively affordable. Rivian's market cap stands at $17.5 billion; Nio's isn't drastically higher at $21.4 billion; and Xpeng's is barely over $9.1 billion.

This is an intriguing rumor and is surely worth watching as (and if) it develops over the next few trading days. But it's good to keep this in perspective; as of now, a rumor is all it is, and investors should take care not to trade purely using it as a justification.

