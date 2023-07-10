Why Nio Could Be the Best Way to Play the Long-Term EV Boom

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Nio (NYSE:NIO) stands out as one of the best EV stocks and a prominent Chinese electric vehicle market.

With its focus on designing, manufacturing, and selling smart electric vehicles, Nio has positioned itself as a leader in this growing industry.

China, being the largest car market globally, faces challenges in transitioning from petrol and diesel cars to EVs.

However, with EVs capturing a 25% market share in China, the country has achieved a significant milestone. As we explore the top EV stocks beyond Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nio emerges as a strong contender.

Nio Stands Out Among EV Stocks

Investors eagerly await Nio’s monthly delivery report, hoping for a turnaround from the recent decline. In addition, Nio’s energy subsidiary has partnered with Chinese oil giant CNOOC to strengthen its extensive charging and battery swapping infrastructure in China.

Nio’s battery swap stations offer a convenient solution for customers, allowing them to replace drained batteries with fully charged ones in a matter of minutes.

The recent partnership with CNOOC aims to leverage the oil company’s expertise and resources to enhance Nio’s charging and battery swapping network, supporting its rapid development.

According to Wang Weimin, Chairman of CNOOC’s refining division, the collaboration will provide Nio with reliable sites, technology, and service support.

Investors are eagerly awaiting Nio’s monthly delivery report for June, hoping for an improvement after four consecutive months of declining sales.

The stock’s recent rise can be attributed to investors anticipating positive news regarding the June deliveries. With deliveries dropping from over 12,000 in February to just over 6,000 in May, a rebound in June could sustain the upward momentum in the stock.

Nio’s 2023 Guide

Nio’s stock experienced a 5% surge following the release of its Q2 results, which exceeded expectations, along with improved June deliveries. The company also implemented a 5% price reduction but discontinued free battery swapping for new customers. This makes it stand out among EV stocks.

Nio stock opened at $8.20 per share, reflecting a weekend increase. With a market cap of around $13.5 billion and 2022 revenue reaching approximately $7 billion, the shares have declined about 20% year-to-date.

What Now?

Despite Nio’s cautious outlook for the second quarter, it remains one of the top choices for investors looking to capitalize on China’s potential dominance in the global EV market.

While the stock may seem undervalued compared to competitors, Nio needs to stabilize shipments, improve vehicle margins, and reduce operating losses before experiencing multiple expansion.

Although there are bearish perspectives on the stock, I believe Nio offers a favorable risk/reward profile for those willing to take a more speculative approach.

