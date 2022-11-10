Why Nio and Rivian Stocks Popped Today

In this video, I will go over Nio's (NYSE: NIO) and Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) third-quarter earnings, which got the market a bit excited about what's to come. Both companies are still losing money, but they both have enough cash to survive for a couple of years.

For the full insights, watch the video

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Nov. 9, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 10, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

