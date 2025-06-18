Why Nintendo Stock Surged Today

Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) stock saw another day of big gains in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price gained 6.1% in the daily session and is now up 56.5% across 2025.

Nintendo's gains today were driven by indications that demand for its recently released Switch 2 gaming console remains quite high. The Switch 2 quickly became the fastest-selling gaming platform in history following its release earlier this month, and the new system is powering a strong rally for Nintendo stock.

Switch 2 continues to push Nintendo stock higher

Nintendo released its Switch 2 platform on June 5, and the new console has gotten off to a fantastic start. The console, which launched at a $449 price point, sold more than 1.1 million units in the U.S. within its first week on store shelves. The performance was good enough to make it the most successful video game platform launch in history.

On a worldwide basis, the Switch 2 managed to sell 3.5 million units in just four days -- a performance that also set a new sales record. Now, new shipments from Nintendo mean that retailers are restocking the red-hot console -- and reports suggest that the platform is continuing to quickly sell out.

What's next for Nintendo?

Nintendo appears to have a big hit on its hands with the Switch 2. Unlike some other console launches, the company did a commendable job ensuring that it had a lot of units produced -- but demand still appears to be significantly exceeding supply at some point. While there is some risk for investors that front-loaded demand for the new console may not provide a great indicator as to the platform's long-term performance outlook, the launch has clearly gone very well.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nintendo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

