Why Nintendo Stock Is Slipping Today

Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) stock is seeing a modest pullback in Friday's trading. The gaming giant's share price was down 1.9% as of 3:30 p.m. ET, and had been down as much as 2.8% earlier in the session. Even with some recent sell-offs, the stock is still up roughly 49% in 2025.

Nintendo stock is moving lower today in conjunction with news that the company's Switch 2 console is no longer selling out at retail.

Nintendo stock slips on Switch 2 supply news

Nintendo's Switch 2 console launched on June 5 and was a massive hit out of the gate. The video game system has gone on to become the fastest-selling console in the U.S. ever, and moved over 1.6 million units in its first month on sale in the country. While the console was regularly selling out almost immediately after being restocked by retailers, it's now reportedly become much easier to walk into a store and find a Switch 2 system on the shelves.

What's next for Nintendo?

The Switch 2 has gotten off to a very strong start, and early sales data for key software including Mario Kart World has also been very encouraging. Nintendo seems to have done a good job ensuring that it had numerous systems ready to sell in the launch window, and news that the console is no longer immediately selling out after being restocked doesn't necessarily mean that the gaming platform won't be a big success over the long term.

On the other hand, the Switch 2's explosive launch performance doesn't guarantee that the console will be able to match the sales longevity of its predecessor -- and there's a lot of guesswork involved in charting its future sales trajectory.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nintendo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.