Why Nintendo Stock Got Rocked Today

Key Points An analyst downgraded her recommendation on the storied video game company.

She's adopted a neutral stance on its future.

10 stocks we like better than Nintendo ›

Many stock market players were avoiding pushing the on switch with Nintendo's (OTC: NTDOY) U.S.-listed equity on Wednesday.

An influential researcher pushed its recommendation down one peg, and the Japanese video game company's stock saw a resultant decline. Nintendo's American depositary receipts (ADRs) finished the day down by over 3%, in a session where the bellwether S&P 500 index slid by only 0.1%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Perhaps records aren't made to be broken

The company behind the move was Wedbush Securities, which is known for its coverage of tech stocks. Analyst Alicia Reese reduced her recommendation on Nintendo's Japan-listed equity from outperform (read: buy) to neutral that morning, at a price target of 14,000 yen ($95.36) per share.

Reese's downward adjustment was due in no small part to lingering high expectations for the company's recently released Switch 2 hybrid video game console, according to reports.

The product has been a hot seller, so much so that Nintendo had difficulties keeping up with demand in the early stages of the rollout (it was released to the market in early June). However, Reese pointed out that many estimates for unit sales look quite high; after all, they are well above actual sales for both the original Switch and an older product, the Wii.

Switching off?

Those latter two devices, Reese pointed out, happen to be the two top-selling consoles of all time. That's a tough game to beat, and the pundit believes Switch 2 -- which, by the way, costs a rich 50% more than its predecessor -- won't quite hit those high marks.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nintendo right now?

Before you buy stock in Nintendo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nintendo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $647,425!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,071,739!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nintendo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.