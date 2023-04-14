Why Nikola Stock Was Thrown Violently Into Reverse Today

What happened

Retirements and replacements in a company's board of directors are fairly standard, and typically not excessive causes for concern. But investors have a habit of getting very worried when several directors head toward the exit door at the same time. That was the dynamic behind the queasy 15%-plus dive in Nikola's (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock price on Friday to a new all-time low of $0.82 per share.

So what

Not one, not two, but three Nikola directors are bowing out, the company revealed late Thursday. These are Gerrit Marx, Lynn Forester de Rothschild, and Mark Russell. The trio will formally step down from the board at the electric vehicle (EV) and hydrogen-powered engine company's annual general meeting (AGM), as they have decided not to stand for re-election. The AGM is scheduled for this coming June 7.

All three carry much auto industry and/or financial sector experience with them. This particularly applies to Russell, who served as Nikola's CEO until stepping down in 2022. Marx is the CEO of veteran truck maker Iveco Group, while Rothschild is a member of the eponymous banking and finance family, and serves as CEO of the E.L. Rothschild investment company.

Steve Girsky, Nikola's chairman of the board, was quoted as saying that "As the Company evolves, the size and composition of the Board will as well. We are grateful for the many contributions that Gerrit, Lynn and Mark have made to Nikola over the years and wish them well."

Now what

At the AGM, a total of seven Nikola directors are to be elected to the 10-member board. Hopefully for shareholders, these will be individuals with the outgoing board members' depth and breadth of experience.

10 stocks we like better than Nikola

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nikola wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.