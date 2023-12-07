Why Nikola Stock Tumbled Today

Investors are punishing Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) today, plunging the stock below $1 per share. A company announcement has investors losing confidence in the electric heavy-truck maker's chances for survival. The stock plummeted 23.5% in early trading before settling in with a decline of 17.6% as of 10:40 a.m. ET.

Yet another fundraiser

The drop is due to Nikola's latest announcement that it is seeking to raise more money through new offerings of both common stock and convertible senior notes. The company expects to raise $100 million through the stock sale and another $200 million from the sale of convertible bonds.

Current shareholders will own less of the company as a result of the capital raise just announced. And it comes after Nikola already diluted shareholders in the third quarter through other fundraising moves. Some of the need for more capital comes after a recall of about 200 of its battery-electric trucks cost the company $62 million.

Counting on hydrogen

Nikola says the funds will be used for working capital and other business needs. Those needs will surely be focused on the recent launch and needed production ramp for Nikola's hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks. The company will still make battery-electric models, but it has been prioritizing its fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

At the end of the third quarter, Nikola had nonbinding orders for almost 300 of its FCEVs from 35 customers. Those trucks and the needed hydrogen-fuel infrastructure are likely the only hope for Nikola's long-term survival. Investors must realize that's the bet they are making if they buy this stock, even while it's down.

Howard Smith has positions in Nikola. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

