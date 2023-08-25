Why Nikola Stock Plunged More Than 30% This Week

What happened

Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock plunged this week and was down nearly 33% through 11:30 a.m. ET Friday despite a positive opening on the last trading day of the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares of the electric and fuel cell vehicle maker have now lost more than 50% value in August so far.

Nikola announced some major updates over the last few days, and investors aren't happy.

So what

Earlier in the week, Nikola said it was selling $325 million in senior convertible notes -- debt instruments that can be converted into stock if the holders choose to do so. In other words, this fund-raising action makes further dilution of Nikola stock a possibility, which doesn't bode well for the holders of its existing shares.

There was an even bigger business update -- or rather, a warning -- from Nikola this week that spooked investors. Earlier in August, Nikola recalled around 209 Class 8 Tre battery electric vehicles (BEVs) after an investigation revealed that a coolant leak inside a battery pack may have caused a fire in a truck at the company's headquarters in June. Nikola also halted sales of the BEV trucks.

In a regulatory filing this week, Nikola said it could "incur significant expenses" because of the recall. Worse yet, Nikola stated there's no assurance the company "will be able to resume production" of its BEV trucks. That could hurt its brand image, business, cash flows, and financials.

Now what

Although Nikola stated the recall and hold on the sales of BEVs doesn't affect the production of its hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) since they have different battery pack designs, investors are right to be concerned.

The thing is, BEVs are Nikola's bread and butter for now; it began production of FCEVs only in late July and doesn't expect to deliver its first one before September. As of Aug. 4, the company had more than 200 reservations for FCEVs, but that won't help much if Nikola cannot resume sales of BEVs soon.

It's anyone's guess when Nikola will resume sales or how much the recall and disruption in BEV sales will cost the company. Nikola is already burning cash, and this week's news dashed any hopes investors had for a quick turnaround.

10 stocks we like better than Nikola

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nikola wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 21, 2023

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.