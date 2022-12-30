Why Nikola Stock Is Sinking This Week

What happened

With Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares down more than 75% in 2022, investors in the company have gotten used to seeing weeks with double-digit percentage drops like this one. Since last Friday's close, Nikola shares are down by 12% early on the final trading day of the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

Nikola didn't release any major news this week. In fact, several items that came out over the past two weeks related to positive achievements for the electric heavy truck maker. But the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index continued to trail the broader market this week. And speculative growth stocks like Nikola continued to underperform even that index as investors sought more safety and income in this rising-interest-rate environment.

Now what

Nikola continues to work on getting traction for its business, however. In mid-December, it announced plans with green hydrogen producer Plug Power to increase hydrogen infrastructure that would benefit Nikola and its Tre fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV).

This week, the company announced a partnership with European energy company E.ON that is intended to support the full supply chain needed for hydrogen mobility. The companies stated that their partnership had the "goal of making hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) cost competitive to diesel trucks, in terms of total cost of ownership."

Also, California's Air Resources Board (CARB) approved the Nikola Tre FCEV to apply for incentives under the state's zero-emission vehicle program that could contribute up to $240,000 for the cost of each FCEV truck. Giving its customers access to those vouchers would grow the expected market for Nikola's truck.

But an investment in Nikola remains a speculative long-term bet. This week, some investors may have decided that tax-loss selling would be a smart short-term move. That could mean that the stock will be due for a bounce in January. But any real returns for investors will depend on the adoption of Nikola's trucks. Investors will find out how that progresses in the months and years ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Nikola

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nikola wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Howard Smith has positions in Nikola. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.