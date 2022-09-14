Why Nikola Shares Soared Today

What happened

Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares popped nearly 7% Wednesday morning after an analyst gave several reasons to buy the stock. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was holding onto a gain of 5.4%.

So what

Right now Nikola only sells battery-electric trucks. The company expects to sell between 300 and 500 of its Tre battery-powered semitrucks this year as it continues to ramp up production. It produced 50 vehicles in the second quarter. One analyst thinks what's coming next is the reason to buy Nikola stock.

BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis upgraded the stock to a buy rating from a hold, saying the company's coming hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) could drive the stock higher. Lewis thinks shares are worth $12, a gain of about 140% from Tuesday's closing price of $5.03 per share.

Now what

Lewis thinks the stock didn't get the boost it deserved from passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and now high natural gas prices are another catalyst. The IRA includes subsidies for green hydrogen -- which must be produced with renewable sources -- that bring its cost in line with diesel fuel. That should help demand for Nikola FCEV trucks in the U.S. And that's not the only market Lewis thinks is primed for using hydrogen fuel cells.

In his research note shared by Barron's, Lewis wrote, "While hydrogen was always expected to be a long-term beneficiary of the ongoing energy transition, we expect concerns around energy security...and higher commodity prices...to help pull forward wider scale adoption of hydrogen in Europe and Asia."

After Nikola shares have plunged 46% year to date, investors are taking notice of the analyst's comments and bidding shares higher today. An investment in Nikola could be a good one from here, but it will require demand to grow for both battery and hydrogen-powered heavy trucks.

10 stocks we like better than Nikola Corporation

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nikola Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Howard Smith has positions in Nikola Corporation. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.