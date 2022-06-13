Why Nikola Screeched to a 13% Loss on Monday

What happened

Next-generation truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), still reeling from a tough session on the stock market Friday, saw its shares tumble even harder on Monday. The stock absorbed a 13% hit following a fresh price target cut from an analyst.

So what

That analyst is Chris McNally from Evercore ISI. Early Monday morning, McNally reduced his Nikola price target to $10 per share from the previous $14. Despite that move, the prognosticator is maintaining his in line (i.e., hold) recommendation on the stock.

The reasoning behind McNally's move wasn't immediately clear, but he's not the only professional stock researcher who is skeptical of Nikola's prospects.

According to data compiled by Yahoo! Finance, the analysts covering the company are expecting a deeper net loss for this year ($1.19 per share, against 2021's $0.79 deficit) before a slight recovery to a shortfall of $1.01 in 2023.

Now what

Very few investors are interested in the more speculative growth stocks now, and Nikola certainly qualifies. The company has only recently begun earning revenue from its operations, and as a still early-stage manufacturer its costs are high.

Nevertheless, there are several reasons to stay cheerful about Nikola's prospects.

Only last week, for example, New York state approved the company's Tre battery electric vehicle for inclusion in its truck voucher program. As this provides for up to $185,000 for the purchase of a truck as long as certain conditions are met, it could give the company's sales a significant boost. Happily, Nikola was approved recently for a similar initiative in another sprawling, populous state -- California.

10 stocks we like better than Nikola Corporation

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nikola Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.