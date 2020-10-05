Markets
Why Nike's Shares Climbed 12.2% in September

Contributor
Royston Yang The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) climbed 12.2% in September, according to data provided byÂ S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The footwear giant's stock has gained 22.8% year to date and has gone on to hit new all-time highs.

Lady tying shoelaces while sitting on sofa

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Nike reported its fiscal year 2021 first-quarter results and surprised with almost flat year-over-year revenue; the expectation was that the company would post a sales decline due to the coronavirus. But digital sales continued to impress, increasing 82% year over year overall and clocking a triple-digit increase in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. With a significant fall in marketing expenses due to live sporting events being postponed or canceled, Nike ended up posting an 11% year-over-year jump in net income to $1.5 billion.

Now what

Growth is set to continue with its strengthened digital platform during this pandemic. With a global shift toward healthier lifestyles, Nike should continue to witness strong demand.

Management will continue to grow with four key strategies: product innovation, where Nike already has a great track record of releasing popular, iconic shoes such as the Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%; broadening its consumer base; continuing to grow its digital platform; and its evolution to a successful omnichannel strategy.

Royston Yang owns shares of Nike.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

