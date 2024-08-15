Why Nike Stock Was Rising Again Today

Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) were moving higher today after investors responded favorably to news that Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management Fund had taken a stake in the company, which was reported in Pershing Square's 13-F filing last night. As a result, shares of Nike were up 3.8% as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Nike's starting to look like a value stock

Ackman is one of the most respected and attention-grabbing fund managers on Wall Street. One of the investments he's known for is his successful bet on Chipotle when that company was still reeling from the E. coli crisis.

Investors seem to think Ackman sees a similar value opportunity here. The sometimes-activist investor hasn't taken an activist stake in the sneaker maker, as he owns less than 0.2% of the company. He bought 3.04 million shares in the second quarter, worth approximately $250 million.

Ackman hasn't addressed the reasons why he purchased Nike shares at this time, but we may hear some commentary from him in a media interview in the near future. Nike is also one of the smallest positions in Pershing Square's portfolio, making up just 2.2% of the total holdings.

Will Ackman help Nike?

Ackman is unlikely to do anything to directly support Nike's recovery -- at least without accumulating a larger stake -- but investors tend to like it when high-profile billionaires like Ackman buy shares, as it signals an opportunity in the stock.

Nike still has a lot of work to do to engineer a recovery. CEO John Donahoe is increasingly under pressure, but it would be a mistake to write off a company that's dominated its industry for the last generation.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill and Nike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill and Nike. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike and short September 2024 $52 puts on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

