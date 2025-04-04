Why Nike Stock Rose in a Brutal Day for the Market

Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock managed to post gains Friday despite another big sell-off for the broader market. The company's share ended the day's trading up 3%. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) fell 6%, 5.8%, and 5.5%, respectively.

Stocks sold off again today as investors assessed the unfolding outlook on tariffs, but Nike was able to close the day in the green thanks to what could be a key development on that front. President Trump said that he had a productive call on tariffs with Vietnam's leaders, and investors are hoping that could open the door for the footwear and apparel giant to see mitigated headwinds.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Nike stock rises as Trump teases potential tariff deal with Vietnam

In a message posted to social media today, President Trump said that he had a "very productive call" with Vietnam's General Secretary To Lam. According to Trump, Lam expressed interest in reaching a new trade agreement with the U.S. that would allow for tariffs on goods from his country to be reduced to zero. Nike has already shifted much of its production from China to Vietnam in response to trade and geopolitical issues, but the Trump administration's new import-tax policies are threatening to undo benefits from the shift.

What's next for Nike?

The tariff situation between the U.S. and Vietnam will likely continue to be a major valuation catalyst for Nike in the near term. According to the Trump administration, a 46% tariff on goods from Vietnam will go into effect on April 9. With Nike relying heavily on Vietnam as a base of manufacturing operations, its products could soon see substantial pricing increases that could dissuade consumer purchases.

Whether or not Vietnam will be able to reach a suitable new trade agreement with the U.S. has quickly become a key business performance and valuation catalyst for Nike.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $263,993 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $38,523 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $494,557!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.