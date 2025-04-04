Why Nike Stock Plummeted 15% Earlier This Week -- but Is Now Rebounding

Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE), the world's most popular shoe and apparel brand, dropped 15% earlier this week but have recovered some of these losses as of noon ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Now down 9% across the week, Nike initially declined on Thursday after the president's tariffs targeted three countries responsible for the majority of the company's manufacturing.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Here's what happened earlier this week and why Nike's shares have rallied somewhat today.

Nike's volatile two days

Vietnam, Indonesia, and China received tariffs of 46%, 32%, and 34% from the United States on Wednesday, sending Nike's stock into a tailspin on Thursday morning when the markets opened.

Since these three countries manufacture 95% of Nike-branded footwear, it is easy to understand the market's initial reaction to the news. Stifel analyst Jim Duffy estimated that these higher costs could result in $1.69 worth of damage to Nike's earnings per share.

However, the market has taken a slightly more optimistic stance on Nike today after Vietnam stated it wanted to make a deal with the United States to get its tariffs back down to 0%. Responsible for 50% of Nike's footwear and 28% of its apparel, plants in Vietnam account for the bulk of the company's manufacturing -- which would make this potential deal a sigh of relief for investors.

While Nike stock will continue to face volatility as the market waits for this potential Vietnam deal and further fallout from the new tariffs, the stock now trades at its lowest price-to-sales ratio since 2009.

Nike could be an interesting stock for risk-tolerant value investors to monitor as it remains the most influential footwear and apparel brand in the world, especially among Gen Z shoppers.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $263,993 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $38,523 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $494,557!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.