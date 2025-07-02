Why Nike Stock Jumped 17% in June

Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock jumped 17% in June, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The market was happy with its latest quarterly update, and investors see a path toward a rebound.

Getting back to growth

Nike has had an awful few years, as its problems have evolved from supply chain issues to inflation to losing an edge in sports. It's cycled through several CEOs as it tries to work itself back up, and it's landed on veteran Elliott Hill, who may finally be making the decisions the company needs to turn around.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Last month, the company reported earnings for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, which ended May 31, and although they weren't great, they were better than expected, which usually is enough to generate a thumbs-up from the market. They also demonstrated the kind of progress investors want to see to boost confidence that it can achieve the rebound.

Sales declined 10% year over year in the quarter to $11.1 billion, and earnings per share (EPS) fell from $0.99 last year to $0.14 this year. However, the market was looking for $10.7 billion in revenue and $0.13 in EPS. For a frame of reference, competitor Lululemon Athletica's sales increased 7% year over year in a similar time frame to $2.4 billion and produced $2.60 in EPS.

Hill gave updates about how the company is meeting its previously stated goals of putting the athlete back into the center of its focus in five distinct areas: culture, product, marketing, marketplace, and ground game. The company had lazily relied on its name and franchises to drive sales, as it lost ground to smaller competitors who were out to get the the athlete by innovating and offering excellent products that helped players play better.

Management is diving into sport by creating improved product lines and faster innovation, with a bigger lineup of new launches, and playing into moments through its stellar storytelling capabilities.

There were many key wins throughout another largely dismal quarter. For example, Nike's running sales increased by the mid-single digits in the quarter, and the Vomero 18 has already become a $100 million business in only 90 days on the market.

The sneaker king

The market is excited about Nike because it's already the largest activewear and athletic shoe company in the world by far, with $47 billion in trailing-12-month sales. Investors expect it to bounce back and offer years of growth.

It also pays a growing dividend, making it attractive for long-term passive investors. It may take some time, but Nike could be a real turnaround story.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nike right now?

Before you buy stock in Nike, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nike wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $722,181!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $968,402!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.