Why Nike (NKE) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Nike (NKE) closed the most recent trading day at $61.90, moving +2.26% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 4.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.67%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nike in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on June 26, 2025. On that day, Nike is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 89.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.67 billion, down 15.35% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.13 per share and a revenue of $45.88 billion, signifying shifts of -46.08% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nike. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% lower. Nike presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nike has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.39 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.46, which means Nike is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that NKE has a PEG ratio of 2.09. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. NKE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, finds itself in the bottom 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

