Why Nick Khan’s 9,589 Share, $1.8 Million TKO Sale Isn’t a Red Flag for Investors

Key Points

9,589 shares were sold at $182.63 per share for a total value of ~$1.8 million on July 13, 2026.

The transaction reduced the insider's direct equity holdings by 12.00%.

The sale was executed through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Nick Khan on March 13, 2026.

This disposition represents a routine portfolio adjustment through a pre-established plan while maintaining a significant residual equity position.

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Nick Khan, a Director at TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO), reported a sale of 9,589 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 13, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $1.8 million Shares sold 9,589 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 72,012 Post-transaction value $13.03 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($182.63); post-transaction value based on July 13, 2026, market close ($180.96).

Key questions

Under what mechanism was this transaction executed?

The sale was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows insiders to set a predetermined schedule for selling stock to avoid concerns about trading on material non-public information. This specific plan was established approximately four months before the execution date.

The sale was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows insiders to set a predetermined schedule for selling stock to avoid concerns about trading on material non-public information. This specific plan was established approximately four months before the execution date. How did the execution price compare to the market close?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $182.63, which was higher than the July 13, 2026, market close of $180.96. Execution occurred in multiple tranches at prices ranging from $180.51 to $185.69.

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $182.63, which was higher than the July 13, 2026, market close of $180.96. Execution occurred in multiple tranches at prices ranging from $180.51 to $185.69. What is the insider's remaining direct ownership stake?

Following the sale, Nick Khan retains direct ownership of 72,012 shares of Class A Common Stock. This position represents approximately 0.0961% of the company's total shares outstanding as of the latest filing data.

Following the sale, Nick Khan retains direct ownership of 72,012 shares of Class A Common Stock. This position represents approximately 0.0961% of the company's total shares outstanding as of the latest filing data. What has been the recent performance context for the stock?

As of the transaction date on July 13, 2026, the company's stock has generated a one-year total return of 5.00%, while the firm maintains a market capitalization of $13.6 billion.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-13) $180.96 Market Capitalization $35.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.1 billion Net Income (TTM) $226.3 million

Company Snapshot

TKO Group Holdings operates across four core business divisions—Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing—generating revenue through the creation and distribution of sports and entertainment content to audiences across approximately 170 countries.

The company's business model centers on monetizing premium sports and entertainment properties through multiple revenue streams, including live event ticketing and broadcasting rights, media licensing and distribution, sponsorship partnerships, and consumer product sales.

TKO serves a global audience of sports and entertainment enthusiasts, media networks, corporate sponsors, and retail consumers, leveraging its diversified portfolio to capture value across the entertainment ecosystem.

TKO Group Holdings represents a substantial player in the global sports and entertainment sector with $5.1 billion in TTM revenue and a market capitalization of $35.3 billion. The company's integrated business model across content creation, live events, sponsorships, and consumer products positions it to capitalize on multiple revenue streams within the entertainment industry. With 4,000 employees and operations spanning approximately 170 countries, TKO maintains significant scale and geographic diversification in a competitive entertainment landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

While a $1.8 million sale is certainly eye-catching to current and prospective shareholders, I don’t believe investors should worry about this transaction. It was a structured selling plan, and Khan still holds over 72,000 TKO shares, so this was a minor deal, relatively speaking.

From a stock perspective, TKO Group remains a promising growth stock as it expands beyond its core Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) brand. After making acquisitions in recent years, TKO is now also home to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Professional Bull Riders (PBR), IMG (a global sports marketing agency), and On Location (premier experiences hospitality), creating a powerhouse sports media company.

TKO’s revenue has nearly quintupled in just the last five years, thanks to these acquisitions, and rose 26% in the last quarter. Despite this stellar growth, TKO still trades at 41 times forward earnings, which isn’t outrageous given management’s 21% sales growth forecast for 2026 and the company’s soaring margins. TKO looks like a top-tier compounder, as live sports remain one of the most attractive media assets. I’ll be looking to opportunistically add to my starter position over time.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in TKO Group Holdings. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends TKO Group Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.