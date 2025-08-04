Why Nice (NICE) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Nice (NICE) closed at $155.82, marking a +2.1% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software company had lost 10.33% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nice in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 14, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.99, showcasing a 13.26% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $713.93 million, up 7.46% from the year-ago period.

NICE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.38 per share and revenue of $2.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.33% and +7.06%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nice. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Nice currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nice is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.5, which means Nice is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that NICE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.23.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

