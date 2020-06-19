Why NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Could Be a Top Value Stock Pick

Value investing is always a very popular strategy, and for good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to find stocks that have low PEs, solid outlooks, and decent dividends?

Fortunately for investors looking for this combination, we have identified a strong candidate which may be an impressive value; NGL Energy Partners LP NGL.

NGL Energy Partners in Focus

NGL may be an interesting play thanks to its forward PE of 19.9, its P/S ratio of 0.1, and its decent dividend yield of 14.0%. These factors suggest that NGL Energy Partners is a pretty good value pick, as investors have to pay a relatively low level for each dollar of earnings, and that NGL has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings.

NGL Energy Partners LP PS Ratio (TTM)

NGL Energy Partners LP ps-ratio-ttm | NGL Energy Partners LP Quote

But before you think that NGL Energy Partners is just a pure value play, it is important to note that it has been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front as well. For current year earnings, the consensus has significantly gone up in the past 30 days, thanks to three upward revisions in the past one month compared to none lower.

This estimate strength is actually enough to push NGL to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting it is poised to outperform. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

So really, NGL Energy Partners is looking great from a number of angles thanks to its PE below 20, a P/S ratio below one, and a strong Zacks Rank, meaning that this company could be a great choice for value investors at this time.

5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.