Why Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Investors might want to bet on Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.16 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +77.78% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR has increased 50% because one estimate has moved higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.72 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +227.27% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR. Over the past month, two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 68.18%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 17.4% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.