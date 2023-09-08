Why NextGen Healthcare Stock Was Zooming Higher This Week

What happened

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) will soon cease to exist as a publicly traded stock, and the market said farewell by bidding up its price. The company is going private at a handsome premium, hence the increase. As of early Friday morning, week to date NextGen's soon-to-vanish shares were up 22% in value, per data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

NextGen, which as its name implies concentrates on current healthcare tech services such as cloud-based record keeping, is being bought out. The buyer is private equity firm Thoma Bravo, which is paying $23.95 per share for its asset-to-be in a deal valued at $1.6 billion. Following the buyout, NextGeneration's stock will cease to be traded on the exchange.

Rather quickly after that announcement, NextGen's share price rose sharply to nearly the price Thoma Bravo agreed to pay in the buyout.

Although NextGen recently landed in hot water over claims it made about its products and accusations of kickbacks to clients, it's been a growing business. In its latest reported quarter, the specialty healthcare services provider delivered double-digit revenue and net income growth on a year-over-year basis.

Following news of the deal, several analysts tracking NextGen reassessed their takes on the stock. RBC Capital's Sean Dodge was one of the pundits raising his price target; he lifted it to $23.95 per share, matching the buyout price. Previously, he had estimated its fair value at $17.

Meanwhile, several changed their recommendation on the shares to neutral, as the healthcare company's current share price isn't likely to move much. Among these modifiers were Cantor Fitzgerald's Sarah James and Guggenheim's Jack Wallace, both of whom shifted their assessments down from the equivalent of buy to neutral.

Now what

In the press release announcing the buyout, NextGen said it has been approved unanimously by its board of directors. The deal is anticipated to close at some point in the fourth calendar quarter of this year, the company added.

10 stocks we like better than NextGen Healthcare

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NextGen Healthcare wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 5, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.