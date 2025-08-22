Why Is NextEra (NEE) Up 5.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for NextEra Energy (NEE). Shares have added about 5.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is NextEra due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for NextEra Energy, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

NextEra Energy's Q2 Earnings Surpass, Revenues Lag Estimates



NextEra Energy, Inc. reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 by 2.9%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.4% year over year.



The year-over-year improvement in earnings per share was due to solid financial and operational performance at two of its businesses.



GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter were 98 cents compared with 79 cents in the year-ago period.

NextEra Energy’s Total Revenues

In the second quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $6.7 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.22 billion by 7.28%. However, the top line improved 10.4% year over year.

Segment Results of NextEra Energy

Florida Power & Light Company: The segment’s revenues amounted to nearly $4.71 billion, up 7.1% from the prior-year figure of $4.38 billion. Its earnings were 62 cents per share compared with 60 cents in the year-ago quarter.



NextEra Energy Resources: Its revenues amounted to $1.91 billion, up 16.4% from the prior-year figure of $1.64 billion. The segment’s earnings were 53 cents per share compared with 42 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Other: Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $78 million compared with $35 million in the year-ago period. The operating loss in the second quarter was 10 cents per share, which was wider than the year-ago loss of 6 cents.

Highlights of NextEra Energy’s Release

Florida Power & Light Company’s (“FPL”) growth in the reported quarter was largely fueled by ongoing business investments. FPL recorded capital expenditures of around $2 billion during the quarter, with full-year capital investments projected to be between $8 billion and $8.8 billion.



The segment continues to operate and invest in the nation’s largest fleet of gas-fired power plants, along with four nuclear units in Florida. This diversified energy portfolio gives the company the flexibility to integrate cost-effective solar and storage solutions to meet the rising demand driven by the state’s growing population.



NextEra Energy Resources had a strong quarter for new renewables and storage origination, adding 3.2 gigawatts (“GW”) to its backlog, including more than 1 GW serving hyperscalers. With these additions, NextEra Energy Resources' backlog now totals nearly 30 GW after taking into account more than 1.1 GW of new projects placed into service since the first-quarter 2025 financial results call in April.

Financial Update of NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy had cash and cash equivalents of nearly $1.72 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared with $1.49 billion on Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt, as of June 30, 2025, was $82.7 billion, up from $72.4 billion on Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash flow from operating activities in the first half of 2025 was $5.95 billion compared with $7.10 billion in the first half of 2024.

NextEra Energy’s Guidance

NextEra Energy reaffirmed its 2025 earnings guidance. The metric is expected in the range of $3.45-$3.70 per share. The midpoint of the guided range is $3.575 per share, down from the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68.



NextEra Energy expects adjusted earnings per share for 2026 and 2027 to be in the range of $3.63 to $4.00 and $3.85 to $4.32, respectively. The company also continues to expect its earnings per share to grow at a roughly 6-8% range through at least 2027, off a 2024 base.



NextEra Energy’s unit, Energy Resources, currently aims to add 36,500-46,500 MW of renewable power projects to its portfolio in the 2024-2027 span.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, NextEra has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, NextEra has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

