Why NextEra Energy's Stock Dropped 4.2% Today

The energy industry had a rough day on Wednesday, and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) seemed to face challenges on multiple fronts. Not only is a cold spell hitting the U.S., interest rates are up and fuel costs have been on the rise as well.

Shares of NextEra Energy were down as much as 4.2% in trading today and closed down 3.7%.

Energy faces headwinds

NextEra Energy had a rough 2023 in part because rising interest rates began to put pressure on the company's cash flow and balance sheet. Not only does the parent utility have a huge debt burden, subsidiary NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), which buys and holds renewable energy projects, has debt concerns as well.

That impacted the stock today because 10-year government yields rose four basis points in the U.S. and eight basis points in Canada today and are up 19 basis points and 32 basis points respectively over the past month. Higher rates will increase costs and put pressure on the bottom line long-term.

A cold spell hitting the U.S. is also a concern because it's pushed natural gas prices higher and could cause damage to the electric grid. This would increase capital and operating costs for NextEra Energy.

Perspecive for NextEra Energy

Shares of NextEra are down 30.5% over the past year, but this is still a giant utility with steady cash flow and a great renewable energy business. The dividend yield of 3.2% isn't the highest in the industry, but given the company's long history of growth and growing dividends, I think this is more of a buying opportunity than a reason to panic.

Should you invest $1,000 in NextEra Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in NextEra Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and NextEra Energy wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 16, 2024

Travis Hoium has positions in NextEra Energy Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.