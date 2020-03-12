Why NextEra Energy, Ecolab, Roper, Rollins, and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico All Fell 10% Today

What happened

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). Ecolab (NYSE: ECL). Rollins Inc (NYSE: ROL). Roper Tech (NYSE: ROP). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC). (Deep breath.)

What do an electric utility (NextEra), a water treatment company (Ecolab), a termite control company (Rollins), a maker of management and information solutions software (Roper), and a Mexican airport operator (Pacifico) have in common? One correct answer might be "not a whole heck of a lot."

Another correct answer: They all fell victim to Thursday's stock market crash. NextEra shares fell 13.4% in Thursday trading, Ecolab 11.5%, Rollins 10.5%, Roper 10%, and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. 16.5%.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Another thing these five companies have in common: Not a single one of them had any bad news to report today. No bad earnings reports, no analyst downgrades, not so much as a negative revision to some analyst's price target -- and certainly nothing to justify stock value declines of 10% and more.

Instead, all five companies simply shared the misfortune of being publicly traded stocks on a day when the market melted down.

Now what

On the one hand, that doesn't feel "fair" at all. If you were an investor in one (or more) of these companies, this certainly is not what you had bargained for. Investors are used to seeing stocks go down because they did something "wrong." It's something we can understand, something we can prepare for, something we can handle. It comes with the territory when you're an investor.

But stocks going down just because everything else is going down and it's dragging our stocks down with them? Unfair.

Be that as it may, there may at least be some comfort to be taken in knowing that there's nothing actually wrong with your stocks today. It's the whole entire stock market that's broken -- and not just the companies that you own.

10 stocks we like better than Ecolab

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ecolab wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Rollins. The Motley Fool recommends Ecolab, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, NextEra Energy, and Roper Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.