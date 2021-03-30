Markets
NEXT

Why NextDecade Stock Tanked as Much as 15% Today

Contributor
Reuben Gregg Brewer The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ: NEXT) fell a touch over 15% at one point in morning trading on March 30. The decline was likely driven by the after-the-market news release on March 29 explaining that the would-be liquified natural gas (LNG) exporter and carbon capture company was raising some additional cash.

So what

NextDecade doesn't actually have any operations at the moment. But, as noted, it is looking to build an LNG export facility and a carbon capture project. It is in the very early stages of its development efforts. That's important because it costs a lot of money to build projects like these, and the company has no revenue coming in the door. In order to sustain its business, it has been raising capital by selling convertible preferred stock.

A liquified natural gas LNG tanker at sea.

Image source: Getty Images.

On March 18 it announced plans to sell $24.5 million worth of convertible preferreds. And yesterday it announced it intended to sell $10 million more of the same preferreds. This is good in that it provides the energy company with the funds it needs to keep advancing the projects it is working on. However, selling convertible preferred stock brings with it the very real risk of shareholder dilution, assuming those convertible preferred shares eventually get converted. Dilution is not a good thing for current shareholders, so it makes sense that investors weren't so pleased with a second round of capital raising in less than a month's time.

Now what

Most long-term investors will probably want to tread carefully here. While the prospects of an LNG export facility and a carbon capture project are exciting, there is a long way to go before NextDecade has these projects up and operating. That means that the red ink is going to keep flowing and, likely, a lot more capital will be needed over the near term.

10 stocks we like better than NextDecade Corporation
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NextDecade Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEXT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular