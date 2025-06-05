Why Newsmax Stock Is Sinking Today

Shares of Newsmax (NYSE: NMAX) are plunging on Thursday. The media company's stock lost 9% as of 3:50 p.m. ET. The steep decline comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost 0.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

There isn't a direct catalyst today, so here's a quick analysis of the company's stock.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Newsmax saw its stock skyrocket nearly 1,800% in the first two days following its recent initial public offering (IPO), before falling roughly 90% over the next week. The conservative media company's viewership has been spiking, leading to the intense excitement around its stock. Newsmax's Q1 viewership jumped 50% year over year, and it is now one of the five most-watched channels in all of cable and the fourth-most-watched cable news channel. Along with its viewership, its revenue has grown considerably as well. The company's revenue jumped 26.4% from 2023 to 2024.

There are plenty of reasons to be wary

That's about where the good news ends. The company is operating deep in the red, losing more than $17 million in the first quarter of 2025. Its viewership numbers are also less impressive when you consider that most cable news channels saw comparable major growth over the same period and that its biggest competitor, Fox News, is still miles ahead. All 15 of the most-watched shows on cable appear on Fox. And that 15th-ranked show has 3 times as many viewers as Newsmax's top-ranked program.

Despite this disparity, Newsmax stock carries a price-to-sales ratio more than 8 times that of Fox News' parent company. This seems divorced from reality to me. And if that weren't reason enough to stay away from this stock, Newsmax is facing massive litigation over its false statements regarding the 2020 election. The penalty it could face would potentially bankrupt the company.

Should you invest $1,000 in Newsmax right now?

Before you buy stock in Newsmax, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Newsmax wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $668,538!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $869,841!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 789% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.