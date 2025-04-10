Why Newsmax Stock Is Crashing Today

Shares of Newsmax Media (NYSE: NMAX) are plunging on Thursday. The media company's stock lost 23.5% as of 1:40 p.m. ET and was down as much as 24.5% earlier in the day. The steep decline comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) both lost more than 5%.

A Delaware judge ruled that the company made defamatory statements about Dominion Voting Systems, sending the case to trial.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Delaware court delivers legal blow

Newsmax suffered a significant setback in a major lawsuit on Wednesday. Judge Eric M. Davis of the Delaware Superior Court ruled that the cable news channel had made defamatory statements about Dominion Voting Systems when it falsely claimed the company rigged votes in the 2020 presidential election. The judge stated that Dominion presented "clear and convincing evidence" that Newsmax's statements were false and would "likely cause reasonable viewers to think significantly less favorably about Dominion than if the viewers knew the truth."

The case will now be heard before a jury, which will decide whether Newsmax knowingly broadcast the falsehoods and, if so, determine the extent of the damage. Newsmax could face a significant monetary penalty on top of the expensive legal fees it will incur to defend itself. In a similar suit, Fox News settled with Dominion for nearly $800 million.

Newsmax is overvalued

The costs involved come at a time when the company is already struggling financially. Newsmax is operating deep in the red, losing $72 million on $171 million in sales. Despite the lackluster numbers and an equally poor balance sheet, the company's recent initial public offering (IPO) saw its stock price skyrocket before returning to current levels.

Even after the decline, however, the stock is still incredibly overvalued. I plan to stay far away from this stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Newsmax right now?

Before you buy stock in Newsmax, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Newsmax wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,884!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $700,739!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 820% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 158% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.