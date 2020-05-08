Why News Corp. Stock Jumped Friday

What happened

Shares of media giant News Corp. (NASDAQ: NWS) (NASDAQ: NWSA) jumped sharply on Friday. Both tickers were up about 13% as of 1:05 p.m. EDT.

The stock's gain follows the company's better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter bottom line.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

News Corp.'s fiscal third-quarter revenue fell 8% year over year to $2.27 billion. While this was below analysts' average forecast for $2.31 billion, the company's non-GAAP (adjusted) profit per share of $0.03 was slightly better than analysts were expecting.

CEO Robert Thomson said the quarterly results "demonstrate the strength of News Corp and the power of our premium content." The chief executive noted that the company boasts $1.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet and an untapped $750 million revolving credit facility to help the company through any negative impacts from COVID-19.

Now what

Management said it expected the pandemic to negatively affect its current quarter, but it noted that cost-cutting initiatives, including chairman Rupert Murdoch's decision to forgo his entire cash bonus for the current fiscal year and Thomson's decision to only take 25% of his fiscal-year cash bonus, will help profitability and the company's cash position.

10 stocks we like better than News Corporation

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and News Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.