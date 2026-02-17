Why Newmont Corporation Stock Dropped Today

Key Points

Gold and silver prices turned lower on Tuesday.

Newmont reports Q4 earnings on Thurdsay and analysts predict rising profits.

Up one day and down the next, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) stock must be frustrating for investors -- but it's actually pretty easy to explain.

Newmont Mining mines gold (also mines copper, silver, zinc, and lead). When the price of gold rises, Newmont stock tends to rise; when the price of gold falls, Newmont stock tends to fall. Today, gold prices are falling, and Newmont stock is following them down: 5.5% as of 10:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Gold and silver prices decline

After hitting an all-time high of $5,419.80 per ounce on Jan. 28, gold prices tumbled to almost $4,500 in early February, according to data from TradingEconomics.com. Gold moved back above $5,000 on Feb. 8, slipped below it Feb. 12, then up again, then down again. Today, gold sits at $4,860.

Newmont's silver holdings aren't helping with the volatility. Like gold, silver prices peaked on Jan. 28 at $116.58 per ounce. Silver prices fell to $66, then bounced back above $80 -- which appears to be a magic number for the metal. Again, prices passed above $80 on Feb. 7 and below $80 on Feb. 12. What's different here is that silver prices haven't recovered since, remaining well below $80.

Today, silver costs $72.70.

Is Newmont stock a buy?

What's next for Newmont stock? We'll find out on Thursday, when Newmont reports Q4 earnings.

Analysts predict Newmont will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, and $6.46 for the year. At today's $119 share price, that works out to an 18.4 price-to-earnings ratio on a stock that -- analysts say -- will grow earnings 32% annually over the next five years.

Earnings day is getting closer, and Newmont stock's getting cheaper. Invest accordingly.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.