Why Newmont Corporation (NEM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed the most recent trading day at $116.21, moving -2.26% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

The gold and copper miner's stock has dropped by 2.16% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.94% and syncing with the S&P 500.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Newmont Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.07, indicating a 65.6% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.53 billion, showing a 30.38% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.79 per share and a revenue of $26.27 billion, representing changes of +27.58% and +15.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.59% higher within the past month. Newmont Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.53. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.49.

One should further note that NEM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.21.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NEM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

