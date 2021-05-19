Why Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Could Be Worth Watching

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Newmark Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Newmark Group?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Newmark Group’s ratio of 24.24x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Newmark Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Newmark Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Newmark Group generate?

NasdaqGS:NMRK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 19th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Newmark Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? NMRK’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at NMRK? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NMRK, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for NMRK, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, Newmark Group has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Newmark Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

