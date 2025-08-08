Why The New York Times Company Stock Was Winning This Week

Key Points The storied "newspaper of record" is doing well in this modern age.

It posted solid growth numbers, particularly in its online operations.

"The Gray Lady" of the media was anything but boring as a stock this week. The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT), anchored by the iconic daily newspaper, generated its own bullish headlines from its latest quarterly earnings report. A clutch of analyst price target raises also benefited the stock.

As of early Friday morning, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, NYT shares were up more than 11% in value week to date.

Digital does it

Fueled by growth in digital ad revenue and online subscriptions, two important pillars for its business, NYT's second-quarter revenue grew almost 10% year over year to nearly $686 million. Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income increased more robustly, advancing by 27% to slightly under $83 million for the period. Per-share, non-GAAP (adjusted) profitability also saw a satisfying rise, to $0.58 from $0.45.

Also satisfying was the twin beats notched by the company. On average, analysts tracking NYT stock were expecting a bit more than $670 million for revenue, and $0.52 per share for adjusted net income.

The times to come should continue to be good for the Times. Management's guidance calls for an increase in digital subscriptions of 13% to 16% year over year in the third quarter, with digital ad revenue rising at low-double-digit rates.

Here come the raises

That trailing performance, combined with the encouraging guidance, inspired several analysts to lift their price targets. Among the raisers was Guggenheim's Curry Baker and Craig Huber from Huber Research. Their new fair value assessments are a respective $56 and $62 per share.

The pair have differing recommendations, however, with Baker maintaining his neutral stance and Huber keeping his overweight (buy, in other words) rating intact.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends The New York Times Co. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

