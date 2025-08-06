Why The New York Times Co. Stock Jumped Today

Key Points The "NYT" delivered solid growth on the top and bottom lines, and its margins expanded.

It's successfully transitioned to a digital-first business model.

The company's momentum is set to continue in the third quarter.

10 stocks we like better than The New York Times Co. ›

Shares of The New York Times Co. (NYSE: NYT) were soaring today after the media company posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report. Subscription and ad revenue continued to grow, and the company could be getting a benefit from news interest in the second Trump administration.

As of 2:30 p.m. ET, the stock was up 15.5% on the news.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The NYT's strategy is paying off

The subscriber base for The New York Times increased by 220,000 in the quarter, and digital-only subscription revenue rose 15.1% to $350.4 million. That drove overall revenue up 9.7% to $685.9 million, which topped expectations at $669.7 million.

Digital advertising revenue rose 18.7% to $94.4 million, and the remainder of the business, which includes licensing, affiliate, and print, was stable.

Growing subscriptions helped expand margins, as adjusted operating margin rose 280 basis points to 19.5%, and adjusted earnings per share rose from $0.45 to $0.58, ahead of the consensus at $0.51.

CEO Meredith Kopit Levien said, "We had a great second quarter across the board, and our strategy continues to work as designed. We grew all of our major revenue lines, and we're generating significant free cash flow."

What's next for The New York Times Co.?

Management expects that momentum to continue into the third quarter, calling for digital revenue to increase 13%-16% and total subscription revenue growth of 8%-10%. It also sees adjusted operating costs up 5%-6%, indicating that profit margins should expand again in the third quarter.

By now, it's clear that the New York Times Co. has successfully made the transition to the digital era. If the company can continue to grow its subscriber base, the stock should move steadily higher.

Should you invest $1,000 in The New York Times Co. right now?

Before you buy stock in The New York Times Co., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and The New York Times Co. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $619,036!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,648!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,026% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends The New York Times Co. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.