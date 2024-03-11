Why New York Community Bancorp Stock Is Down Today

Management of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) has accomplished a lot in a short amount of time to help solidify the future of this troubled regional lender. But the work has come at a great cost to existing investors.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp traded down 2% as of noon ET as investors digest a busy few days in the history of NYCB.

A very costly lifeline

Banking tends to be a confidence game, and there was real reason to worry that depositors had lost confidence in New York Community and began stampeding for the exits as recently as last week. Earlier this year, the bank announced it was slashing its dividend and taking "decisive actions" to build capital, and it has since overhauled management and launched a probe into how it assessed risk.

A lot of the bank's near-term issues were put to rest thanks to a $1.05 billion cash infusion and the appointment of a new management team, news that caused the stock to bounce off its lows. But that that equity deal devalued existing stock by upward of 50%, a reflection of NYCB's dire predicament.

On Monday, Keefe Bruyette cut the stock's price target to $3.75 from $7.50, citing the "significant and very expensive" capital raise and predicting the stock will be "range bound" through 2024 at least. J.P. Morgan withdrew its price target but kept a neutral rating on the shares, warning "the door will remain open" in terms of additional capital raises.

Is New York Community Bancorp stock a buy?

The equity infusion improved the odds that New York Community will survive but did little to help existing holders. If all goes well from here the bank will likely be worth significantly more in the future than it is now, meaning that this should be a buying opportunity. However, given the uncertainty and the drawn-out timetable for a recovery there is no reason for investors to rush in. The caution from analysts seems prudent.

In the coming weeks, the new management team will lay out its vision for the future of New York Community and investors will have time to see how depositors have reacted to all this uncertainty and whether the equity infusion has succeeded in plugging all capital holes. Given what has happened so far, it is wise to allow this story to play out more before diving in.

Should you invest $1,000 in New York Community Bancorp right now?

Before you buy stock in New York Community Bancorp, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and New York Community Bancorp wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2024

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.