Why New Oriental Education Stock Plunged 14% This Week

What happened

Worries over China's crackdown on for-profit education companies continued to plague shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) this week. As Friday trading gets underway, shares of the Chinese for-profit education powerhouse are looking likely to close the week with a loss of as much as 14%.

So what

In recent weeks, worries over just what China is up to have been somewhat inchoate: there are fears of tightened standards for opening "learning centers," restrictions on companies advertising their services, limits on hours when education can be conducted online, and outright bans on tutoring services for pre-K kids.

This week, the concerns got more concrete, with Nikkei Asia reporting that the State Administration for Market Regulation has fined 15 different private tutoring companies -- New Oriental Education among them -- for allegedly engaging in false advertising and deceptive sales practices.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Now, the fines in question are themselves of minimal concern, reportedly totaling just $5.7 million across the 15 companies affected. Relative to New Oriental Education's $3.9 billion-a-year business, that's nothing to worry about. But investors appear to be asking, "What comes next?" If this week's fines are a shot across the bow, what new fines, restrictions, or outright bans on conducting business are still coming down the pike?

And no one yet knows the answer -- that's why New Oriental Education stock is down so much.

10 stocks we like better than New Oriental Education & Technology Group

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and New Oriental Education & Technology Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends New Oriental Education & Technology Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.