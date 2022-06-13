Why New Oriental Education Rose on an Awful Day for the Market

What happened

One of the rare stocks that defied gravity during Monday's market meltdown was New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU). The Chinese educational services provider's shares popped by nearly 6% on the day thanks to a bullish new analyst note, while the S&P 500 index suffered a queasy decline of almost 4%.

So what

Said bullish note came from JPMorgan Chase's near-eponymous J.P. Morgan investment bank. Analyst DS Kim upgraded his recommendation on the stock from neutral to overweight (equivalent to buy). Kim also boosted his price target on New Oriental to $24 per share, from a previous target of $14 per share.

The analyst's theory is that while there remain uncertainties regarding the Chinese government's stance on the for-profit education industry, New Oriental's stock has been battered to the point where it's a compelling buy. Several fundamentals and valuations support this -- one cited by Kim is the company's net cash position, which at $4.3 billion is actually well higher than its current market capitalization.

Describing the shares' present level as "punitive" for its recent troubles, Kim wrote that "Investors are literally being paid to wait until it completes restructuring (likely in 2-3 quarters) and establishes its path to scale and profitability (probably in a year or two)."

Now what

China's education industry has had a real up-and-down time of it lately, to say the least. Following a crackdown on the sector by that nation's government, New Oriental and some of its peers also faced the threat of having their shares delisted from the U.S. exchanges they now trade on. By shining a light on the misaligned valuations the company currently shows, Kim makes a strong bull case for the stock.

10 stocks we like better than New Oriental Education & Technology Group

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and New Oriental Education & Technology Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends New Oriental Education & Technology Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.