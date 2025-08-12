Why New Fortress Energy Stock Is Plummeting Again Today

Key Points New Fortress Energy is delaying the filing of its 10-Q report with the SEC.

The company says it needs more time to negotiate credit support for some of its debt and to prepare its interim report.

New Fortress also said that sales were down significantly in Q2 and across the first half of the year.

10 stocks we like better than New Fortress Energy ›

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) stock is getting hit with another round of big sell-offs Tuesday. The company's share price was down 8.6% at 11:15 a.m. ET and had been down as much as 10.3% earlier in trading.

New Fortress submitted a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stating that the filing of its quarterly 10-Q report will be delayed. While the quarterly report has been pushed further out, the company did say that revenue fell significantly in the period.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

New Fortress stock sinks on 10-Q delay

With its filing today, New Fortress said that it believed it was prudent to delay its 10-Q report due to the status of negotiations to secure additional sources of credit support for one of the company's debt instruments. The filing said that developments on that front could affect its long-term debt and related items on its quarterly report. New Fortress also said that it needed more time to complete its unaudited results in the interim and have a public accounting firm complete a review of the interim report.

New Fortress Energy faces some big challenges

While it's not clear when New Fortress's quarterly report will be ready, the company did share that revenue from terminal operations in Q2 and across the first half of the year were down significantly compared to the respective prior-year periods. The energy specialist attributed the sales declines to the discontinuation of a power project in Puerto Rico, the sale of the company's Jamaican business, and softer cargo sales. Operating expenses across the first half of the year were also up significantly as a result of goodwill and asset impairments.

In July, New Fortress had seemingly been on track to secure a 15-year, $20 billion liquefied natural gas contract with Puerto Rico that would have provided substantial cash flows and helped the company to better manage its debt situation. The deal wound up hitting regulatory roadblocks, and Puerto Rico's negotiators ceased talks with the company after it refused to make concessions. Struggling with its debt load, New Fortress could really use a large new contract and source of capital.

Should you invest $1,000 in New Fortress Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in New Fortress Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and New Fortress Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.