Markets
NFE

Why New Fortress Energy Stock Is Soaring Today

Contributor
Matthew DiLallo The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) rallied more than 27% by 3 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Fueling the energy infrastructure stock was its fourth-quarter results and an analyst upgrade.

So what

New Fortress Energy reported slightly weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results as the energy infrastructure company broke even, while analysts expected a $0.04 per share profit. However, the market overlooked that miss because of the company's optimistic outlook.

An LNG tanker leaving a terminal.

Image source: Getty Images.

New Fortress Energy noted that it has now announced three separate growth transactions valued at $5.1 billion. These include the previously announced Hygo Energy Transition and Golar Energy Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) acquisitions from Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG). It's also developing the Suape Terminal and announced a final investment decision on a floating natural gas liquefaction solution, Fast LNG. It expects that project to be operational by the end of next year.

Those moves led Stifel to upgrade the stock from hold to buy, setting a $50 price target (though that's now $4 below the current stock price). While Stifel warns that "execution risk is still a challenge," the company has several catalysts on the horizon, making its value proposition "compelling."

Now what

New Fortress Energy sees lots of growth ahead as it completes its recent acquisitions and development projects. Those growth drivers could continue to fuel shares of the energy infrastructure stock as long as it delivers results within expectations. However, shares could cool off if the company stumbles, which is a risk that investors should watch closely.

10 stocks we like better than New Fortress Energy LLC
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and New Fortress Energy LLC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFE GLNG GMLP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular