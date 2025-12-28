Why a New $3 Million Bet on Pathward Stock Signals Confidence in a Bank Posting $7.87 EPS

Key Points

Illinois-based Guardian Wealth Management acquired 40,545 shares of Pathward Financial in the third quarter.

The stake was worth about $3 million at quarter-end.

The new position places Pathward Financial outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On November 14, Illinois-based Guardian Wealth Management disclosed a new position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH), adding 40,545 shares worth an estimated $3 million in the third quarter.

What Happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 14, Guardian Wealth Management initiated a new position in Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) during the third quarter. The fund acquired 40,545 shares, bringing the estimated value of the holding to $3.00 million as of September 30. This move accounted for 1.77% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:STRL: $11.55 million (6.8% of AUM)

NYSE:ANET: $9.98 million (5.9% of AUM)

NYSE:AZO: $8.61 million (5.1% of AUM)

NYSE:ABBV: $6.98 million (4.1% of AUM)

NYSE:NNI: $6.21 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of Friday, CASH shares were priced at $73.44, down about 2% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is up about 15% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $673.63 million Net Income (TTM) $185.87 million Dividend Yield 0.3% Price (as of Friday) $73.44

Company Snapshot

Pathward Financial offers a range of banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial finance, consumer credit, prepaid cards, and payment solutions.

The company generates revenue primarily through interest income, fees from financial products, and payment processing services across consumer and commercial segments.

It serves individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, and payment industry participants throughout the United States.

Pathward Financial, Inc. is a diversified financial services provider specializing in regional banking and payment solutions. The company leverages its expertise in commercial and consumer finance to serve a broad client base, with a focus on innovative products and scalable service delivery. Its integrated business model and established presence in the financial services sector position it to address evolving customer needs and industry trends.

Foolish Take

Pathward just closed a fiscal year that showed how powerful its platform can be when balance sheet optimization and fee income are working together. For long-term investors, a combination like that is far more important than near-term stock performance.



In its latest earnings report, Pathward delivered $185.9 million in net income for fiscal 2025, or $7.87 per diluted share (up from $7.20 one year ago), while posting a return on average equity of 23.4%. That kind of profitability is notable among small and mid-sized banks, especially ones that are still shrinking certain portfolios by choice. Net interest margin expanded to 7.46% in the fourth quarter, helped by a lower cost of deposits and a shift toward higher-yielding commercial finance assets. Meanwhile, noninterest income also rose 13% year over year, showing that this is not just a rate-driven story.



Within the portfolio context, this stake looks like a measured bet rather than a conviction swing. Pathward sits well behind the fund’s top holdings, which lean toward industrials, technology, and healthcare leaders, meaning this positioning looks a lot like a move toward more diversification.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets disclosed by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings, showing U.S. equity holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a financial institution or fund on behalf of clients.

Portfolio exposure: The proportion of a portfolio invested in a particular asset, sector, or market.

Stake: The ownership interest or investment held in a company, typically measured by the number of shares or percentage owned.

Top holdings: The largest investments within a fund or portfolio, usually ranked by market value.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

Prepaid cards: Payment cards loaded with funds in advance, used for purchases or withdrawals, not linked to a bank account.

Payment processing services: Services that handle electronic transactions between buyers and sellers, including authorization, settlement, and fund transfer.

Integrated business model: A strategy where a company combines multiple business functions or services to operate more efficiently and deliver comprehensive solutions.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Arista Networks, Nelnet, and Sterling Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

