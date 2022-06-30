Why NeuroSense Therapeutics Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) reported results from a biomarker study conducted to evaluate the potential of CogniC, the company's combination drug for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company said the biomarker study identified several biomarkers associated with AD, which indicate CogniC's mechanism of action may be effective in targeting the pathways involved in the disease.

"Having identified these promising biomarkers, which have the potential to be modulated by CogniC, we are now preparing to carry out a clinical proof-of-concept study in conjunction with a leading AD clinic. The study is expected to commence in 2023," said CEO, Alon Ben-Noon.

Shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics are up 62% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

