Why Netflix Stock Was Slumping Today

Key Points

Netflix matched top-line estimates with 17% growth in the third quarter.

The company had a large one-time expense related to a Brazilian tax dispute.

The ad tier continues to deliver strong growth.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix ›

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) were sliding today in spite of a solid third-quarter earnings report last night.

The streaming giant delivered strong revenue growth, meeting estimates, but its profits were dinged by a Brazilian tax issue. That and the stock's premium valuation seemed to lead to the sell-off, and the stock was down 10% as of 11:29 a.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Netflix takes a step back

Overall, Netflix delivered a solid quarter. Revenue was up 17.2% to $11.51 billion on broad-based growth across all four of its regions, which matched the analyst consensus.

Netflix no longer reports subscriber growth, so it's not as easy to see what's driving its revenue growth, but management did share a couple of highlights. It reported its best ad sales quarter ever and doubled commitments in the U.S. upfronts. The advertising business is becoming a significant growth driver and extends the company's long-term growth opportunity.

On the bottom line, the company reported an adjusted operating margin of 31.5%. However, that was just 28% after factoring in the expense related to the Brazilian tax dispute. Reported earnings per share, which included that charge, rose from $5.40 to $5.87, but missed estimates at $6.97.

What's next for Netflix?

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, Netflix expects its growth to continue, calling for revenue to increase to 16.7% to $11.96 billion. It also sees $5.45 at EPS, reflecting higher content spend in the fourth quarter. Those figures compared favorably with the consensus at $11.9 billion in revenue and $5.43 in EPS.

A number of Wall Street analysts weighed in on the results, encouraging investors to buy the dip. Indeed, there are no fundamental problems in the results, and the company still has a long runway of growth ahead of it, thanks in part to the new advertising business.

Therefore, taking advantage of the sell-off to scoop up some shares makes sense.

Should you invest $1,000 in Netflix right now?

Before you buy stock in Netflix, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Netflix wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $669,449!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,110,486!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,076% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.