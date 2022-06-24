Why Netflix Stock Jumped Higher Today

What happened

Shares of the video-streaming company were rising today after Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) confirmed to The Wall Street Journal yesterday that it's in partnership talks with multiple companies to build out an ad-supported video streaming tier.

The tech stock was up by 4.5% as of 2:15 p.m. ET.

So what

Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos said he wanted his company to move quickly into this space and then make any necessary changes as it needs to, adding that he wants the ultimate product to be "better than TV."

Netflix has been vocal about creating an ad-supported tier after reporting disappointing subscriber numbers in the first quarter of this year. And with Netflix's management now confirming that it's talking to potential advertising partners, investors were hopeful today that the company is moving quickly toward offering the new service.

Now what

There have already been reports that Netflix could launch its new ad-supported tier by the end of this year, and in light of Sarandos' recent comments, the company could be on track with that timeline. Even if it takes a bit longer than that to get the service up and running, it's clear from investors' reaction today that Netflix shareholders are excited about the company's move into this space.

Netflix's share price is still down more than 62% over the past 12 months, so any news that the company is working to boost subscriber numbers is certainly welcomed by its investors.

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

