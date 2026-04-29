Why Is Netflix Stock Falling, and is it a Generational Buying Opportunity?

Investors were expecting more from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) in the quarterly financial update.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 27, 2026. The video was published on April 29, 2026.

Should you buy stock in Netflix right now?

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Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.