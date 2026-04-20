Why Netflix (NFLX) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Have you evaluated the performance of Netflix's (NFLX) international operations for the quarter ending March 2026? Given the extensive global presence of this internet video service, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

In our recent assessment of NFLX's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $12.25 billion, experiencing an increase of 16.2% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of NFLX's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Dive into NFLX's International Revenue Trends

Asia-Pacific accounted for 12.3% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $1.51 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +1.97%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $1.48 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia-Pacific contributed $1.42 billion (11.8%) and $1.26 billion (11.9%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $1.5 billion came from Latin America during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 12.2%. This represented a surprise of +1.29% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $1.48 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $1.42 billion, or 11.8%, and $1.26 billion, or 12%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Europe, Middle East and Africa generated $4 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 32.6% of the total. This represented a surprise of +2.27% compared to the $3.91 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for $3.87 billion (32.1%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $3.41 billion (32.3%) to the total revenue.

International Revenue Predictions

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Netflix, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $12.59 billion, reflecting an increase of 13.6% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Asia-Pacific is anticipated to contribute 12.1% or $1.52 billion, Latin America 12% or $1.51 billion and Europe, Middle East and Africa 32.4% or $4.08 billion.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $51.41 billion, which is an improvement of 13.8% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Asia-Pacific will contribute 12.1% ($6.21 billion), Latin America 12% ($6.15 billion) and Europe, Middle East and Africa 32.1% ($16.51 billion) to the total revenue.

Final Thoughts

The dependency of Netflix on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Currently, Netflix holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Netflix's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has gained 6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 6.4% increase. The Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, of which Netflix is a part, has risen 4.2% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 13% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 3% increase. Over the same period, the sector has declined 0.9%

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.