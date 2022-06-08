Why Netflix Buying Roku Might Make Sense

In this video, I will be talking about the rumored Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) acquisition of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), as well as the pros and cons of such a move for shareholders of both companies.

Netflix is going into the advertising business and Roku has a growing ads business.

The two companies know each other very well since Roku was spun off over a decade ago.

The deal might hurt Roku's Switzerland status when it comes to streaming.

The trading window for Roku employees has closed abruptly, which might indicate that these are more than just rumors.

As a Roku shareholder, this deal makes more sense for Netflix, especially with Roku's stock price down 80% and it willing to offer an ad-supported tier to its subscribers.

For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of June 7, 2022. The video was published on June 8, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.