Markets
NTES

Why NetEase Stock Surged 10% in November

Contributor
John Ballard The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) gained 10.3% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The Chinese game company delivered better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, which sent the share price higher last month.

A gamer with his fists in the air, wearing a headset and playing a game on a PC.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

NetEase released three new titles, including Cyber Hunter, Xuan Yuan Sword: Dragon Upon the Cloud, and Bloom & Blade. The company also launched Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ: ATVI) World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic in China, which contributed to growth in subscribers. Overall, revenue grew 11% year over year to $2.05 billion for the quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share came in well above analysts' estimates at $5.12. Non-GAAP income from continuing operations surged 74% year over year.

Other highlights included the sale of e-commerce platform Kaola to Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Management will be distributing a special dividend of $3.45 per ADS from the proceeds of this sale.

NetEase also made a $700 million investment in NetEase Cloud Music by Alibaba and Yunfeng and successfully completed the IPO of its online education business, Youdao.

Now what

During the conference call to discuss the quarter, CFO Charles Zhaoxuan Yang said, "We are very confident in the future prospect of the sectors we choose to be in, and we have developed and will continue to strengthen our distinct product offerings in each of these markets."

The company doesn't provide guidance, but with the addition of WoW Classic, management is optimistic about the growth prospects of the PC game portfolio heading into 2020. Analysts currently expect NetEase to grow revenue and adjusted earnings by 2.2% and 5.9%, respectively, next year.

10 stocks we like better than NetEase
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NetEase wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

John Ballard owns shares of Activision Blizzard. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Activision Blizzard and NetEase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTES ATVI BABA

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular