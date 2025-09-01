Why NetApp (NTAP) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Did you analyze how NetApp (NTAP) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending July 2025? Given the widespread global presence of this data storage company, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

In our recent assessment of NTAP's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.56 billion, showing rise of 1.2%. We will now explore the breakdown of NTAP's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Trends in NTAP's Revenue from International Markets

Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for 32.3% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $503 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -2.71%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $517.03 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $589 million (34%) and $513 million (33.3%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Asia Pacific generated $265 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 17% of the total. This represented a surprise of +12.47% compared to the $235.61 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia Pacific accounted for $254 million (14.7%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $265 million (17.2%) to the total revenue.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect NetApp to report $1.69 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 1.7% from the year-ago quarter. Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are expected to contribute 33.8% (translating to $569.75 million), and 15.3% ($257.2 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $6.75 billion, which signifies a rise of 2.8% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Europe, Middle East and Africa at 33.7% ($2.28 billion), and Asia Pacific at 15.2% ($1.03 billion).

Wrapping Up

NetApp's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

At the moment, NetApp has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Examining the Latest Trends in NetApp's Stock Value

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 11.6%, against an upturn of 1.6% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts NetApp among its entities, has appreciated by 1.8%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 6.2% versus the S&P 500's 9.7% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 14.8% over the same period.

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

